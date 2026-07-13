Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 4.1% - Here's What Happened

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $302.07 and last traded at $305.7320. Approximately 3,690,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 6,883,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.86.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Glj Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $342.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Down 4.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.03. The stock's fifty day moving average is $324.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is 6.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $808,701,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Vertiv by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $2,197,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company's stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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