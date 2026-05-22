Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 1.4% - Time to Buy?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $334.89 and last traded at $327.7780. Approximately 4,779,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 7,006,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.40.

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More Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $299.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $25,764,451.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,136,800. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,244.82. This trade represents a 64.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $271,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 93.2% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the company's stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Essential Partners LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company's stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 10,250.3% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 50,406 shares of the company's stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Finally, BankChampaign National Association bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $1,667,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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