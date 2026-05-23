Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRT. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.32.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:VRT opened at $327.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.96. The stock has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.09. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $379.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $25,633,048.58. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Vertiv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Vertiv by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 542 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 123 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pincus Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vertiv by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pincus Capital Management LP now owns 4,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Vertiv

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Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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