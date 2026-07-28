Vestis (VSTS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Vestis to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $668.9440 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Vestis had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.The business had revenue of $659.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vestis to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Vestis Price Performance

Vestis stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company's fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.13. Vestis has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vestis from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Vestis in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vestis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Vestis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Vestis from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $9.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VSTS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vestis

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vestis by 1,520.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,688,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,942,000 after buying an additional 5,337,380 shares during the period. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $33,979,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vestis by 1,265.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,960,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,633 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vestis by 327.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,461,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,748,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens. The company serves manufacturing, hospitality, retail, food processing, food service, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, automotive, and cleanroom industries.

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