Vestis (VSTS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Vestis to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $655.3180 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $663.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.77 million. Vestis had a positive return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.75%.The company's revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vestis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Vestis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSTS opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.17. Vestis has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $10.38. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vestis from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell" and an average target price of $5.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vestis

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vestis

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vestis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,300,172 shares of the company's stock worth $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 31,428 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vestis by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,860 shares of the company's stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Vestis by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 463,349 shares of the company's stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 187,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company's stock.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens. The company serves manufacturing, hospitality, retail, food processing, food service, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, automotive, and cleanroom industries.

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