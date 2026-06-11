V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.5833.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on V.F. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered V.F. from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on V.F. from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore set a $18.00 target price on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

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Key Stories Impacting V.F.

Here are the key news stories impacting V.F. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Richard Carucci bought 30,000 shares at an average price of $17.17, increasing his stake by 9.8%. Insider buying is often viewed as a sign of confidence in the company’s outlook. SEC Form 4 filing

Director Richard Carucci bought 30,000 shares at an average price of $17.17, increasing his stake by 9.8%. Insider buying is often viewed as a sign of confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: V.F. was highlighted by Zacks as a top-ranked value stock, which may be supporting demand from investors looking for undervalued names with potential upside. Zacks value stock article

V.F. was highlighted by Zacks as a top-ranked value stock, which may be supporting demand from investors looking for undervalued names with potential upside. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also notes the stock has been rising as the broader market weakens, suggesting investors may be rotating into V.F. as a relatively defensive or turnaround trade. V.F. market move article

Recent coverage also notes the stock has been rising as the broader market weakens, suggesting investors may be rotating into V.F. as a relatively defensive or turnaround trade. Neutral Sentiment: Older commentary points to ongoing turnaround efforts at the company, but it does not appear to have introduced any new catalyst today. Turnaround focus article

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $515,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 336,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,769,858.31. This represents a 9.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essential Partners LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 54,167 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of V.F. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 77,213 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth $815,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The business's fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.28). V.F. had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 2.65%.The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. V.F.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

About V.F.

VF Corporation, commonly branded as VF, is a global apparel and footwear company that develops, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. Its offerings span outdoor and action sports apparel, footwear and accessories under marquee names such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, JanSport and Smartwool. Through a “house of brands” strategy, VF leverages the unique heritage and design expertise of each label to serve distinct lifestyle and performance segments.

Founded in 1899 in Pennsylvania as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, VF evolved through a series of acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading player in the global apparel industry.

Further Reading

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