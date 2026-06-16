V.F. Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 100,155 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,017% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,966 put options.

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V.F. Price Performance

VFC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.91. 1,766,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,252,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.84. V.F. has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.13 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. V.F.'s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 30,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $515,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 336,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,769,858.31. The trade was a 9.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 705.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,938,084 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $71,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,148 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 578,767 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VFC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Williams Trading set a $19.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of V.F. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on V.F.

Key Headlines Impacting V.F.

Here are the key news stories impacting V.F. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain generally constructive on V.F. Corporation, with recent buy/positive ratings and multiple price targets near or above current levels, suggesting some Wall Street support for the stock.

Analysts remain generally constructive on V.F. Corporation, with recent buy/positive ratings and multiple price targets near or above current levels, suggesting some Wall Street support for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Recent fund activity shows a mixed institutional picture, with some large investors adding to VFC while others reduced holdings, pointing to divided views on the turnaround.

Recent fund activity shows a mixed institutional picture, with some large investors adding to VFC while others reduced holdings, pointing to divided views on the turnaround. Neutral Sentiment: Trading data showed unusually high put-option volume, which can indicate rising demand for downside protection and reflects caution among traders rather than a clear fundamental change.

Trading data showed unusually high put-option volume, which can indicate rising demand for downside protection and reflects caution among traders rather than a clear fundamental change. Negative Sentiment: V.F. Corporation’s most recent earnings report missed EPS expectations, reinforcing concerns that profitability is still lagging even as revenue improved.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corporation, commonly branded as VF, is a global apparel and footwear company that develops, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. Its offerings span outdoor and action sports apparel, footwear and accessories under marquee names such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, JanSport and Smartwool. Through a “house of brands” strategy, VF leverages the unique heritage and design expertise of each label to serve distinct lifestyle and performance segments.

Founded in 1899 in Pennsylvania as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, VF evolved through a series of acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading player in the global apparel industry.

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