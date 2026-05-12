Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Larry Madden Sells 18,538 Shares

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 18,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $219,675.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 535,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,341,657.85. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Larry Madden sold 17,297 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $197,531.74.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Larry Madden sold 12,782 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $129,865.12.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Larry Madden sold 13,263 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $142,444.62.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Larry Madden sold 13,283 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $144,917.53.

On Monday, April 6th, Larry Madden sold 7,297 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $82,529.07.

On Friday, March 13th, Larry Madden sold 1,658 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $21,603.74.

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Viant Technology Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ DSP traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. 545,444 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,069. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.21 million, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.00. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). Viant Technology had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 2.43%.The business had revenue of $88.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 620.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,883 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Viant Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson raised its price target on Viant Technology to $16.50 from $16.00 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the ad-tech company. DA Davidson raises Viant Technology price target

DA Davidson raised its price target on Viant Technology to $16.50 from $16.00 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the ad-tech company. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley Financial increased its price target to $18.00 from $17.00 and also kept a buy rating, reinforcing the bullish view after the earnings release. B. Riley raises Viant Technology price target

B. Riley Financial increased its price target to $18.00 from $17.00 and also kept a rating, reinforcing the bullish view after the earnings release. Positive Sentiment: Viant’s Q2 2026 revenue guidance of $98.0 million to $101.5 million came in above Wall Street expectations, which likely supported the stock despite the earnings miss.

Viant’s Q2 2026 revenue guidance of $98.0 million to $101.5 million came in above Wall Street expectations, which likely supported the stock despite the earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s Q1 EPS of $0.07 to $0.03, depending on the source, was below estimates, but revenue of $88.54 million was well above forecasts, creating a mixed fundamental picture. Viant Technology Q1 earnings report

The company’s Q1 EPS of $0.07 to $0.03, depending on the source, was below estimates, but revenue of $88.54 million was well above forecasts, creating a mixed fundamental picture. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also digesting the Q1 2026 earnings call transcript and highlights, which emphasized record revenue growth and operating updates. Viant Technology Q1 2026 earnings call transcript

Investors are also digesting the Q1 2026 earnings call transcript and highlights, which emphasized record revenue growth and operating updates. Negative Sentiment: The main negative takeaway was that Viant missed EPS estimates in the latest quarter, showing profitability remains uneven even as sales accelerate. Viant Technology lags Q1 earnings estimates

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Viant Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Freedom Capital upgraded Viant Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Viant Technology from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Viant Technology

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc Nasdaq: DSP is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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