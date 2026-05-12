Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Sells $197,531.74 in Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 17,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $197,531.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 517,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,914,006.88. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Larry Madden sold 18,538 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $219,675.30.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Larry Madden sold 12,782 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $129,865.12.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Larry Madden sold 13,263 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $142,444.62.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Larry Madden sold 13,283 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $144,917.53.

On Monday, April 6th, Larry Madden sold 7,297 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $82,529.07.

On Friday, March 13th, Larry Madden sold 1,658 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $21,603.74.

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Viant Technology Stock Up 2.0%

DSP stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 545,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,069. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). Viant Technology had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 2.43%.The company had revenue of $88.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on DSP shares. Wall Street Zen raised Viant Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Viant Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DSP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 4.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,121 shares of the company's stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Viant Technology by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Viant Technology by 4.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Viant Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Viant Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson raised its price target on Viant Technology to $16.50 from $16.00 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the ad-tech company. DA Davidson raises Viant Technology price target

DA Davidson raised its price target on Viant Technology to $16.50 from $16.00 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the ad-tech company. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley Financial increased its price target to $18.00 from $17.00 and also kept a buy rating, reinforcing the bullish view after the earnings release. B. Riley raises Viant Technology price target

B. Riley Financial increased its price target to $18.00 from $17.00 and also kept a rating, reinforcing the bullish view after the earnings release. Positive Sentiment: Viant’s Q2 2026 revenue guidance of $98.0 million to $101.5 million came in above Wall Street expectations, which likely supported the stock despite the earnings miss.

Viant’s Q2 2026 revenue guidance of $98.0 million to $101.5 million came in above Wall Street expectations, which likely supported the stock despite the earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s Q1 EPS of $0.07 to $0.03, depending on the source, was below estimates, but revenue of $88.54 million was well above forecasts, creating a mixed fundamental picture. Viant Technology Q1 earnings report

The company’s Q1 EPS of $0.07 to $0.03, depending on the source, was below estimates, but revenue of $88.54 million was well above forecasts, creating a mixed fundamental picture. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also digesting the Q1 2026 earnings call transcript and highlights, which emphasized record revenue growth and operating updates. Viant Technology Q1 2026 earnings call transcript

Investors are also digesting the Q1 2026 earnings call transcript and highlights, which emphasized record revenue growth and operating updates. Negative Sentiment: The main negative takeaway was that Viant missed EPS estimates in the latest quarter, showing profitability remains uneven even as sales accelerate. Viant Technology lags Q1 earnings estimates

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc Nasdaq: DSP is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

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