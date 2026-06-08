Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Sells $228,435.12 in Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 18,663 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $228,435.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 499,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,220.24. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Larry Madden sold 14,670 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $177,507.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Larry Madden sold 17,297 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $197,531.74.

On Friday, May 8th, Larry Madden sold 18,538 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $219,675.30.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Larry Madden sold 12,782 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $129,865.12.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Larry Madden sold 13,263 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $142,444.62.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Larry Madden sold 13,283 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $144,917.53.

On Monday, April 6th, Larry Madden sold 7,297 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $82,529.07.

On Friday, March 13th, Larry Madden sold 1,658 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $21,603.74.

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Viant Technology Trading Down 0.2%

DSP traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.09. 204,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,778. The stock has a market cap of $792.26 million, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.18.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $88.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. Viant Technology had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DSP. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Viant Technology from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Freedom Capital raised Viant Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Viant Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $14.50 price target on Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Report on DSP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 620.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 433.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company's stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc Nasdaq: DSP is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

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