Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.1111.

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Several research firms have issued reports on VSAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Viasat in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $74.00 target price on Viasat and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Viasat from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VSAT

Viasat Price Performance

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $68.71 on Friday. Viasat has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -236.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.71.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.34). Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viasat

In other news, CFO Garrett L. Chase sold 4,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $249,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,136,855.99. This trade represents a 10.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Stenbit sold 653 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $46,846.22. Following the sale, the director owned 29,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,288.78. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 438,803 shares of company stock worth $28,655,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tema ETFs LLC raised its stake in Viasat by 229,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 965,820 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 965,400 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the second quarter worth $547,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the second quarter worth $372,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 935.3% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 19.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company's stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc NASDAQ: VSAT provides high‐capacity satellite broadband and wireless communications services to consumer, commercial and government customers worldwide. The company designs and operates satellite systems and network infrastructure to deliver secure, high-speed connectivity across remote and underserved regions, as well as managed networking solutions for enterprises and public sector agencies.

Viasat's product offerings include residential and enterprise satellite internet services, in-flight connectivity for commercial airlines and business jets, and secure networking platforms tailored to defense and intelligence users.

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