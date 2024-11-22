Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $9.07. Viasat shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 1,598,701 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Viasat from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut Viasat from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508,056 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 122,472 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Viasat by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,419,223 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $52,766,000 after buying an additional 969,942 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,811 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $53,083,000 after acquiring an additional 276,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company's stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

