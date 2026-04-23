Viavi Solutions FY2027 EPS Lifted by Northland Securities

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Northland Securities upped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Viavi Solutions' current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Viavi Solutions' Q4 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Viavi Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.00.

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Viavi Solutions Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $44.31 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $46.06. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The firm had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 24,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $579,991.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,260,869.31. This trade represents a 15.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 15,775 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $423,558.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 211,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,688,172.50. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 485,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,736,803 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 33.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 22.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 32.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company's stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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