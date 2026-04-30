Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $58.68 and last traded at $55.1520, with a volume of 312100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.53.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.81 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.03%. Viavi Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS.

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Key Stories Impacting Viavi Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Viavi Solutions this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Viavi Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Viavi Solutions

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 3,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $116,792.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,532.22. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 7,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $252,641.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,195.52. This represents a 20.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 485,772 shares of company stock worth $12,736,803 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,620,410 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $278,356,000 after acquiring an additional 664,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,846,226 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $86,875,000 after purchasing an additional 231,570 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,145 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $118,915,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,351,211 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $95,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,513 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $67,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company's stock.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -300.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company's 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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