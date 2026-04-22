Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $393.8050 million for the quarter. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.25 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.03%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -245.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.61. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 24,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $579,991.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,869.31. This represents a 15.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 74,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $1,967,861.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,849,437 shares in the company, valued at $48,973,091.76. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 485,772 shares of company stock worth $12,736,803 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,572 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,931 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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