Viavi Solutions (VIAV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $432.6170 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Viavi Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.95 and a beta of 1.18. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $60.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Viavi Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Viavi Solutions

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $149,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $850,286.16. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 10,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $566,729.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 39,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,082,211. The trade was a 21.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 450,369 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,119 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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