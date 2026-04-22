VICI Properties (VICI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.7080 per share and revenue of $1.0115 billion for the quarter. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. VICI Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect VICI Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $34.01.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. VICI Properties's payout ratio is 68.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of VICI Properties from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VICI Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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