Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.44, for a total transaction of $6,528,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,468,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,323,299.60. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.94, for a total value of $7,218,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.57, for a total value of $6,591,400.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $6,373,000.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total value of $6,097,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $5,590,000.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $5,418,600.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.85, for a total value of $6,237,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.08, for a total transaction of $6,541,600.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total transaction of $6,842,000.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 4,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.09, for a total transaction of $1,092,360.00.

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Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded up $8.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $330.84. The stock had a trading volume of 322,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,371. Vicor Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $369.40. The firm's fifty day moving average is $284.76 and its 200 day moving average is $198.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.28 and a beta of 2.36.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.05 million. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vicor Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,692 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Vicor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vicor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,238 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vicor’s most recent quarterly results were solid, with EPS of $0.44 beating estimates and revenue rising 20.2% year over year. Those fundamentals help explain why investors have been willing to pay up for the stock. Article Title

Vicor’s most recent quarterly results were solid, with EPS of $0.44 beating estimates and revenue rising 20.2% year over year. Those fundamentals help explain why investors have been willing to pay up for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with Craig Hallum, Needham, and Roth Mkm all raising price targets, and the stock still carrying a consensus “Buy” rating with an average target around $408. Article Title

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with Craig Hallum, Needham, and Roth Mkm all raising price targets, and the stock still carrying a consensus “Buy” rating with an average target around $408. Neutral Sentiment: Vicor shareholders recently approved board and executive pay at the annual meeting, a governance update that does not appear to change the company’s operating outlook. Article Title

Vicor shareholders recently approved board and executive pay at the annual meeting, a governance update that does not appear to change the company’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: There has been a wave of insider selling, including CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli, CFO James F. Schmidt, and Director Andrew D’Amico. Large insider sales can weigh on investor confidence even if they do not necessarily reflect a change in business fundamentals. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vicor to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $408.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VICR

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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