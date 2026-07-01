Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.04, for a total value of $7,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,388,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,869,273.60. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 11,240 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $3,878,249.60.

On Monday, June 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 8,760 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $3,214,744.80.

On Friday, June 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.05, for a total transaction of $6,461,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.44, for a total transaction of $6,528,800.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.94, for a total transaction of $7,218,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.57, for a total transaction of $6,591,400.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $6,373,000.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total transaction of $6,097,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $5,590,000.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $5,418,600.00.

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Vicor Price Performance

Shares of VICR traded down $25.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $354.23. The stock had a trading volume of 181,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,685. Vicor Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $382.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.20 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.85.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 28.98%.The business had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vicor Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICR. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vicor to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $408.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vicor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,692 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,238 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 28.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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