Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Down 9.4% on Insider Selling

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) shares fell 9.4% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $322.53 and last traded at $317.2060. Approximately 201,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 839,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $350.21.

Specifically, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.04, for a total transaction of $7,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,388,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,145,869,273.60. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 11,240 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $3,878,249.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,416,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,149,924. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 8,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $3,214,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,408,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,085,600,868.20. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VICR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vicor to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vicor to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $408.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VICR

Vicor Stock Down 10.6%

The company's fifty day moving average is $299.26 and its 200 day moving average is $207.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.72 and a beta of 2.32.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company's revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 32,400.0% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 325 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company's stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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