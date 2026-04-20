Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on Victoria's Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Victoria's Secret & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria's Secret & Co.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan purchased 4,842 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.86 per share, with a total value of $222,054.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,571,209.46. This trade represents a 16.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna James purchased 2,175 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,550.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 63,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,916,974.31. The trade was a 3.57% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria's Secret & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 279.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 2.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 8.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 57,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 194.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,625 shares of the company's stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company's stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $54.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.26. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $66.89.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.29. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Victoria's Secret & Co. has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria's Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria's Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria's Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

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