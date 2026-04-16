Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Short Interest Up 25.1% in March

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,709,289 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the March 15th total of 7,759,821 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,444,687 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 12.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.80. 881,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $66.89.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 33.55%. Victoria's Secret & Co.'s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Victoria's Secret & Co. has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Victoria's Secret & Co.

In other Victoria's Secret & Co. news, Director Anne Sheehan acquired 4,842 shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.86 per share, for a total transaction of $222,054.12. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 34,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,209.46. This represents a 16.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna James acquired 2,175 shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.23 per share, with a total value of $100,550.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 63,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,974.31. The trade was a 3.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Victoria's Secret & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 23,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VSCO

Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria's Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria's Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria's Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

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