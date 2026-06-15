Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.91 and last traded at $81.88, with a volume of 171789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.88.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on VSXY

Victoria's Secret & Co. Trading Down 0.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16. The business's fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average is $54.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 3.11%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Victoria's Secret & Co. news, Director Donna James purchased 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,550.25. Following the purchase, the director owned 63,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,916,974.31. This represents a 3.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 1,107,672 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $88,735,603.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,202,959 shares in the company, valued at $737,249,045.49. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Victoria's Secret & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSXY. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company's stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

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