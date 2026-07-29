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Victory Capital (VCTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Victory Capital logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Victory Capital is expected to report Q2 2026 results after market close on August 5. Analysts forecast earnings of $1.81 per share on $386.1 million in revenue, with a conference call scheduled for August 6 at 8:00 a.m. ET.
  • The company exceeded expectations in its prior quarter, reporting $1.82 EPS versus a $1.63 consensus and $387.99 million in revenue. Revenue increased 76.7% year over year, while full-year analyst estimates average $7 EPS.
  • Shares recently traded near their 12-month high at $98.44, and Victory Capital raised its quarterly dividend to $0.50 per share, equivalent to a 2.0% annual yield. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with a $89.14 average price target.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share and revenue of $386.0890 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $364.97 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business's revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Victory Capital to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCTR traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.44. 49,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,959. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.22 and a 200 day moving average of $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Victory Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCTR

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $192,735,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,813,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 163.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 431,912 shares of the company's stock worth $27,971,000 after purchasing an additional 268,061 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 747.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 299,862 shares of the company's stock worth $19,419,000 after purchasing an additional 264,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 227.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 315,141 shares of the company's stock worth $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 218,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company's stock.

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital NASDAQ: VCTR is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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