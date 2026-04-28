Viemed Healthcare (VMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.53%.The firm had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. On average, analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Viemed Healthcare Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ VMD traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 77,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,697. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Viemed Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $382.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on VMD shares. Zacks Research upgraded Viemed Healthcare to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Viemed Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viemed Healthcare news, President Michael Moore sold 65,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $570,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 1,585,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,907,571.24. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,976. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viemed Healthcare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company's stock.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: VMD is a provider of home-based respiratory therapy services, specializing in the management of patients requiring long-term mechanical ventilation and pulmonary support. The company’s offerings encompass invasive and noninvasive ventilation, airway clearance therapies, cough assist devices, and supplemental oxygen. Viemed combines durable medical equipment with clinical care, delivering tailored respiratory treatment plans that are overseen by licensed respiratory therapists and registered nurses.

Founded in the early 2010s and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Viemed has grown its footprint to serve patients across multiple states in the United States.

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