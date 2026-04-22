Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Trading Up 1.5% - Here's Why

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Vietnam Enterprise Trading Up 1.5%

Vietnam Enterprise ( LON:VEIL Get Free Report )'s stock price rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 786.27 and last traded at GBX 785.94. Approximately 241,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 344,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 774.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 247.74 and a current ratio of 16.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 764.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 774.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.45.

About Vietnam Enterprise

Launched in 1995, Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL) was listed on the LSE in July 2016. It is the longest running closed-end fund focused on Vietnam and one of the largest which invests in listed and pre-IPO companies in Vietnam that offer attractive growth and value metrics . The fund has a strong ESG commitment driven by a close relationship with the IFC. The manager, Dragon Capital Group, has funded the Chair in Biodiversity at Exeter University.

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