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Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Trading Up 1.5% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Vietnam Enterprise logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 1.5% to GBX 785.94 (intraday high GBX 786.27) on Wednesday, with approximately 241,290 shares traded—around 30% below the average daily volume.
  • The trust shows strong liquidity and modest leverage, reporting a current ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 247.74, a debt-to-equity of 5.82, a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E of 19.65.
  • VEIL is the longest-running closed-end fund focused on Vietnam, investing in listed and pre-IPO companies, with a stated ESG commitment and management by Dragon Capital Group.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Vietnam Enterprise.

Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 786.27 and last traded at GBX 785.94. Approximately 241,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 344,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 774.

Vietnam Enterprise Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 247.74 and a current ratio of 16.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 764.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 774.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.45.

About Vietnam Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Launched in 1995, Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL) was listed on the LSE in July 2016. It is the longest running closed-end fund focused on Vietnam and one of the largest which invests in listed and pre-IPO companies in Vietnam that offer attractive growth and value metrics . The fund has a strong ESG commitment driven by a close relationship with the IFC. The manager, Dragon Capital Group, has funded the Chair in Biodiversity at Exeter University.

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