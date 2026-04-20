Vikas Sinha Sells 10,410 Shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK - Get Free Report) CFO Vikas Sinha sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $516,023.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 619,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,726,261.92. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,128,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,022. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $51.63.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRRK. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Scholar Rock from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Scholar Rock

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 603 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company's research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock's approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company's lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Further Reading

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