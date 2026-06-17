Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.3750.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Viking from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Viking in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on Viking in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Viking from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Viking from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

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Viking News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

Negative Sentiment: EVP Richard Marnell disclosed multiple stock sales over June 12-16, including 11,287 shares, 6,120 shares, and 159 shares, reducing his holdings by a combined amount. Insider selling can sometimes weigh on sentiment because it may signal executives are taking profits after the stock's recent run-up. Article Title

EVP Richard Marnell disclosed multiple stock sales over June 12-16, including 11,287 shares, 6,120 shares, and 159 shares, reducing his holdings by a combined amount. Insider selling can sometimes weigh on sentiment because it may signal executives are taking profits after the stock's recent run-up. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles referenced “Viking” in a cultural or historical context, including coverage of Norway’s World Cup branding, a Viking sword discovery, and a Viking settlement dig. These stories are not tied to Viking Holdings’ operations and are unlikely to materially affect the stock. Article Title

Several articles referenced “Viking” in a cultural or historical context, including coverage of Norway’s World Cup branding, a Viking sword discovery, and a Viking settlement dig. These stories are not tied to Viking Holdings’ operations and are unlikely to materially affect the stock. Neutral Sentiment: General market commentary on shipping stocks listed Viking Holdings as a company to watch, but no specific new catalysts were provided. That makes the item more of a watchlist mention than a direct stock-moving event. Article Title

Viking Trading Down 0.6%

Viking stock opened at $94.29 on Wednesday. Viking has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $96.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11). Viking had a return on equity of 149.40% and a net margin of 18.00%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Viking's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $3,720,184.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 420,022 shares in the company, valued at $33,698,365.06. The trade was a 9.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Marnell sold 6,120 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $577,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 110,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,460,699. This trade represents a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 92,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,657,130 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Viking

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,297,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Viking by 32.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,048,357 shares of the company's stock worth $873,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,244 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viking by 316.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,297 shares of the company's stock worth $316,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,265 shares in the last quarter. Dream Peak Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,744,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Viking by 34,748.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,120 shares of the company's stock worth $96,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,920 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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