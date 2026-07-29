Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.11, Zacks reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Viking Therapeutics' conference call:

VK2735’s VANQUISH Phase III trials remain on track and fully enrolled , with VANQUISH 1 studying obesity and VANQUISH 2 studying obesity with type 2 diabetes. The company expects the oral-tablet Phase III program to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

, with VANQUISH 1 studying obesity and VANQUISH 2 studying obesity with type 2 diabetes. The company expects the oral-tablet Phase III program to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026. Viking expects results from its VK2735 maintenance-dosing study later this quarter, evaluating weekly, every-other-week, and monthly regimens. Management believes less-frequent dosing could support long-term weight maintenance and differentiate the product.

Viking expects results from its VK2735 maintenance-dosing study later this quarter, evaluating weekly, every-other-week, and monthly regimens. Management believes less-frequent dosing could support long-term weight maintenance and differentiate the product. The company expanded its obesity pipeline with VK3019 , a dual amylin and calcitonin receptor agonist now in a Phase I single-ascending-dose trial. Viking is evaluating the program both as a standalone treatment and potentially in combination with VK2735, though combination development would likely begin no earlier than 2027.

The company expanded its obesity pipeline with , a dual amylin and calcitonin receptor agonist now in a Phase I single-ascending-dose trial. Viking is evaluating the program both as a standalone treatment and potentially in combination with VK2735, though combination development would likely begin no earlier than 2027. Higher clinical-development spending materially increased losses: second-quarter R&D expense rose to $115.8 million from $60.2 million, while net loss widened to $128.1 million, or $1.10 per share, from $65.6 million, or $0.58 per share.

Higher clinical-development spending materially increased losses: second-quarter R&D expense rose to $115.8 million from $60.2 million, while net loss widened to $128.1 million, or $1.10 per share, from $65.6 million, or $0.58 per share. Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $502 million at June 30, down from $706 million at year-end 2025. Management said the balance sheet remains sufficient to fund current plans into 2028, with cash usage expected to taper as the major Phase III spending period eases.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VKTX stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,896,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,690. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.96. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,085,487 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $54,807,000 after acquiring an additional 771,704 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 41.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,092,840 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 616,526 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 6,315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 596,650 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $15,811,000 after purchasing an additional 587,350 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,556,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2,628.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 260,301 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 250,762 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company's pipeline leverages small-molecule approaches to target hormone signaling pathways implicated in conditions such as non‐alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes and muscle wasting disorders.

The company's lead programs include VK2809, a thyroid hormone receptor‐beta agonist designed to reduce liver fat and improve lipid profiles in patients with NASH and dyslipidemia, and VK5211, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) aimed at enhancing muscle mass and function in individuals with muscle wasting conditions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Viking Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viking Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Viking Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here