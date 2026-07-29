Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) CEO Brian Lian Sells 148,517 Shares of Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX - Get Free Report) CEO Brian Lian sold 148,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $4,948,586.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,572,441 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,713,734.12. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3%

VKTX stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.43. 2,896,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,235. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.66. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.97.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.11. Viking Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,518,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,624.0% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 281,052 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 264,750 shares in the last quarter. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 605.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,914 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 59,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company's stock.

Viking Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Viking reported a quarterly loss of $1.10 per share, better than analysts’ expected loss of $1.21. The beat may offer some support, although revenue was essentially unchanged year over year. Viking Therapeutics earnings report

Viking reported a quarterly loss of $1.10 per share, better than analysts’ expected loss of $1.21. The beat may offer some support, although revenue was essentially unchanged year over year. Positive Sentiment: The Phase 3 VANQUISH 1 and 2 trials of injectable VK2735 for obesity are fully enrolled and advancing. Viking expects to begin an oral Phase 3 VK2735 trial in the fourth quarter of 2026 and report maintenance-dosing data in the third quarter, providing several potential catalysts. Viking Therapeutics corporate update

The Phase 3 VANQUISH 1 and 2 trials of injectable VK2735 for obesity are fully enrolled and advancing. Viking expects to begin an oral Phase 3 VK2735 trial in the fourth quarter of 2026 and report maintenance-dosing data in the third quarter, providing several potential catalysts. Positive Sentiment: The company ended the quarter with approximately $502 million in cash and equivalents, strengthening its ability to fund ongoing clinical trials. Viking also said its Phase 1 study of the amylin agonist VK3019 is underway, adding another potential pipeline opportunity.

The company ended the quarter with approximately $502 million in cash and equivalents, strengthening its ability to fund ongoing clinical trials. Viking also said its Phase 1 study of the amylin agonist VK3019 is underway, adding another potential pipeline opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst-focused coverage remains broadly optimistic, with several reports presenting VKTX as a “buy-the-dip” or high-upside biotech. However, these articles largely reflect existing Wall Street sentiment rather than new analyst actions or company developments. Wall Street bull case for Viking Therapeutics

Recent analyst-focused coverage remains broadly optimistic, with several reports presenting VKTX as a “buy-the-dip” or high-upside biotech. However, these articles largely reflect existing Wall Street sentiment rather than new analyst actions or company developments. Negative Sentiment: Although Viking exceeded EPS expectations, its loss widened from $0.58 per share in the prior-year quarter to $1.10, and the company continues to generate little or no revenue. Investors therefore remain focused on clinical results and the eventual commercial potential of VK2735 rather than near-term earnings.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VKTX

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company's pipeline leverages small-molecule approaches to target hormone signaling pathways implicated in conditions such as non‐alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes and muscle wasting disorders.

The company's lead programs include VK2809, a thyroid hormone receptor‐beta agonist designed to reduce liver fat and improve lipid profiles in patients with NASH and dyslipidemia, and VK5211, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) aimed at enhancing muscle mass and function in individuals with muscle wasting conditions.

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