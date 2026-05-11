Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Announces Earnings Results

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Village Farms International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $50.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.81 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Village Farms International's conference call:

Village Farms reported a strong Q1 with $50.2M in net sales (+27% YoY), adjusted EBITDA of $9.9M (+118% YoY) and a fourth consecutive quarter of positive net income, signaling improved profitability and margin expansion.

Village Farms reported a strong Q1 with in net sales (+27% YoY), adjusted EBITDA of (+118% YoY) and a fourth consecutive quarter of positive net income, signaling improved profitability and margin expansion. International medical exports were a major driver — exports rose 171% YoY (to ~$15M) with Germany a standout market and management says demand and pricing for its EU GMP‑compliant flower remain stable after completing BC facility upgrades to become the company’s largest EU GMP‑certified campus.

International medical exports were a major driver — exports rose (to ~$15M) with Germany a standout market and management says demand and pricing for its EU GMP‑compliant flower remain stable after completing BC facility upgrades to become the company’s largest EU GMP‑certified campus. Production capacity is expanding: Delta 2 planting began with first harvest the week of May 18 (targeting an incremental ~15 MT this year and ~40 MT annual capacity by mid‑next year), while Groningen phase 2 in the Netherlands is complete but awaits final regulatory certification after a slight delay.

Production capacity is expanding: Delta 2 planting began with first harvest the week of May 18 (targeting an incremental ~15 MT this year and ~40 MT annual capacity by mid‑next year), while Groningen phase 2 in the Netherlands is complete but awaits final regulatory certification after a slight delay. Balance sheet activity included ~ $56M cash (net cash position ~$20M), total debt of ~$36M, a large Canadian tax payment that caused Q1 negative operating cash flow but management expects positive operating cash flow from Q2, and active buybacks of >2M shares (~$6.4M) completing the board‑approved program.

Balance sheet activity included ~ cash (net cash position ~$20M), total debt of ~$36M, a large Canadian tax payment that caused Q1 negative operating cash flow but management expects positive operating cash flow from Q2, and active buybacks of >2M shares (~$6.4M) completing the board‑approved program. On U.S. rescheduling and M&A, management is optimistic about long‑term opportunity but will remain patient and selective amid regulatory uncertainty, appointing CFO Steve Ruffini to lead M&A efforts.

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Village Farms International Stock Performance

VFF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.62. 1,122,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,543. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Village Farms International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Village Farms International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Village Farms International presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on VFF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Farms International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC increased its stake in Village Farms International by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 112,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 84,309 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc is a North American agricultural company specializing in greenhouse cultivation of fresh produce and cannabis. Through its wholly owned operations, the company grows a variety of high-quality vegetables, including tomatoes, cucumbers and sweet peppers, using controlled-environment agriculture techniques designed to maximize yield and sustainability. Village Farms leverages advanced climate and hydroponic systems to deliver consistent year-round supply to major grocery retailers across the United States and Canada.

In its produce segment, Village Farms operates large-scale greenhouse facilities in Texas and Canada.

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