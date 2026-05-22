Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sells $12,673.18 in Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $12,673.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 274,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,816,372.91. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,687 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $17,342.36.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,955 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $20,292.90.

On Monday, May 18th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,258 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $12,919.66.

On Friday, May 15th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,645 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $27,269.95.

On Thursday, May 14th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,389 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $14,417.82.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 6,080 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $64,204.80.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,550 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $16,306.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,970 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $21,059.30.

On Friday, May 8th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 778 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $8,449.08.

On Thursday, May 7th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,852 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $20,075.68.

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Vinci Compass Investments Trading Down 2.9%

VINP traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. 82,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $13.61.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 26.75%.The business had revenue of $47.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci Compass Investments currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Report on VINP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,154 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 44,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,038,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,413,000 after purchasing an additional 278,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

Further Reading

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