Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sells $14,417.82 in Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,389 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $14,417.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 283,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,664.56. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 6,080 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $64,204.80.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,550 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $16,306.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,970 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $21,059.30.

On Friday, May 8th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 778 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $8,449.08.

On Thursday, May 7th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,852 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $20,075.68.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 719 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $7,952.14.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 976 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $10,638.40.

On Monday, May 4th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,258 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $13,611.56.

On Friday, May 1st, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 697 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $7,646.09.

On Thursday, April 30th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,795 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $19,619.35.

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Vinci Compass Investments Trading Down 1.9%

VINP traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $10.28. 120,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,834. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.08. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.30.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 26.75%.The company had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Vinci Compass Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VINP. Zacks Research upgraded Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Vinci Compass Investments presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

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Vinci Compass Investments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vinci Compass Investments this week:

Negative Sentiment: CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold shares in multiple recent transactions, adding to concerns about insider distribution at Vinci Compass Investments NASDAQ: VINP . SEC filing

CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold shares in multiple recent transactions, adding to concerns about insider distribution at . Negative Sentiment: Insiders Fernando Lovisotto and Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba also sold shares on consecutive days, reinforcing the perception of broad insider selling. SEC filing

Insiders Fernando Lovisotto and Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba also sold shares on consecutive days, reinforcing the perception of broad insider selling. Neutral Sentiment: Management noted the sales were executed under pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plans, which means they may not reflect a change in the company’s outlook. SEC filing

Management noted the sales were executed under pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plans, which means they may not reflect a change in the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlighted the stock without pointing to a new business catalyst, leaving the insider activity as the main near-term driver. Article

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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