Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sells $29,393.28 in Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $29,393.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 189,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,844,593.56. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,915 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $38,288.70.

On Thursday, June 18th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 10,000 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $96,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,249 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $43,892.17.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,586 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $15,923.44.

On Monday, June 15th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 13,061 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $130,610.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,752 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $46,141.92.

On Thursday, June 11th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,254 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $50,596.02.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,815 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $17,424.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 6,965 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $67,699.80.

On Monday, June 8th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,304 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $31,685.36.

Get VINP alerts: Sign Up

Vinci Compass Investments Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:VINP traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 47,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,480. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $625.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.29.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VINP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vinci Compass Investments presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vinci Compass Investments

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,672,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,291,000 after acquiring an additional 671,448 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 3.5% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,335,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,109,000 after purchasing an additional 79,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,154 shares during the period. Endure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 30,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vinci Compass Investments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vinci Compass Investments wasn't on the list.

While Vinci Compass Investments currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here