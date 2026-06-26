Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sells 5,626 Shares of Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $53,953.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 180,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,597.50. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,897 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $37,333.26.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,024 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $29,393.28.

On Monday, June 22nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,915 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $38,288.70.

On Thursday, June 18th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 10,000 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $96,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,249 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $43,892.17.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,586 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $15,923.44.

On Monday, June 15th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 13,061 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $130,610.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,752 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $46,141.92.

On Thursday, June 11th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,254 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $50,596.02.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,815 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $17,424.00.

Get VINP alerts: Sign Up

Vinci Compass Investments Stock Performance

VINP stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 68,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,326. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The stock's 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $635.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.29.

Vinci Compass Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company's stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 38,154 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 44,801 shares of the company's stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,038,396 shares of the company's stock worth $43,413,000 after buying an additional 278,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VINP shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Report on Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vinci Compass Investments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vinci Compass Investments wasn't on the list.

While Vinci Compass Investments currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here