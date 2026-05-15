Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sells $64,204.80 in Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 6,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $64,204.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 284,401 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,003,274.56. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,389 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $14,417.82.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,550 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $16,306.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,970 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $21,059.30.

On Friday, May 8th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 778 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $8,449.08.

On Thursday, May 7th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,852 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $20,075.68.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 719 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $7,952.14.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 976 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $10,638.40.

On Monday, May 4th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,258 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $13,611.56.

On Friday, May 1st, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 697 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $7,646.09.

On Thursday, April 30th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,795 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $19,619.35.

Get VINP alerts: Sign Up

Vinci Compass Investments Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of VINP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 120,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The business's fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $672.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.30.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $47.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio is 91.89%.

Key Headlines Impacting Vinci Compass Investments

Here are the key news stories impacting Vinci Compass Investments this week:

Negative Sentiment: CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold shares in multiple recent transactions, adding to concerns about insider distribution at Vinci Compass Investments NASDAQ: VINP . SEC filing

CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold shares in multiple recent transactions, adding to concerns about insider distribution at . Negative Sentiment: Insiders Fernando Lovisotto and Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba also sold shares on consecutive days, reinforcing the perception of broad insider selling. SEC filing

Insiders Fernando Lovisotto and Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba also sold shares on consecutive days, reinforcing the perception of broad insider selling. Neutral Sentiment: Management noted the sales were executed under pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plans, which means they may not reflect a change in the company’s outlook. SEC filing

Management noted the sales were executed under pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plans, which means they may not reflect a change in the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlighted the stock without pointing to a new business catalyst, leaving the insider activity as the main near-term driver. Article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VINP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VINP

Institutional Trading of Vinci Compass Investments

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.8% during the first quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,672,173 shares of the company's stock worth $49,291,000 after acquiring an additional 671,448 shares during the period. Endure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the first quarter valued at $3,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company's stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125,711 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,324,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company's stock.

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vinci Compass Investments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vinci Compass Investments wasn't on the list.

While Vinci Compass Investments currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here