Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro Sells 13,061 Shares

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 13,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $130,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 212,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,125,470. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,586 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $15,923.44.

On Friday, June 12th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,752 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $46,141.92.

On Thursday, June 11th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,254 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $50,596.02.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,815 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $17,424.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 6,965 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $67,699.80.

On Monday, June 8th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,304 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $31,685.36.

On Friday, June 5th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,078 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $29,548.80.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,047 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $39,620.13.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,673 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $55,141.56.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 748 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $7,524.88.

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Vinci Compass Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ:VINP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. 184,385 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,476. The firm has a market cap of $666.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.29. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research raised Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci Compass Investments presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

Further Reading

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