Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro Sells 2,645 Shares

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $27,269.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 280,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,583.77. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,389 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $14,417.82.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 6,080 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $64,204.80.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,550 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $16,306.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,970 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $21,059.30.

On Friday, May 8th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 778 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $8,449.08.

On Thursday, May 7th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,852 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $20,075.68.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 719 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $7,952.14.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 976 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $10,638.40.

On Monday, May 4th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,258 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $13,611.56.

On Friday, May 1st, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 697 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $7,646.09.

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Vinci Compass Investments Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ VINP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.29. The company's stock had a trading volume of 52,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,931. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $673.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.30. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 26.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Vinci Compass Investments's payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VINP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VINP

Institutional Trading of Vinci Compass Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VINP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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