Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba Sells 23,010 Shares

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 23,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $244,366.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,065,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,319,847.38. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 224 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $2,358.72.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 4,476 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $47,490.36.

On Monday, May 11th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 9,305 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $99,563.50.

On Friday, May 8th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,267 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $35,512.29.

On Thursday, May 7th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 7,407 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $80,291.88.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,238 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $35,877.04.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 4,304 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $46,956.64.

On Monday, May 4th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 4,764 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $51,594.12.

On Friday, May 1st, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 2,663 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $29,266.37.

On Thursday, April 30th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 6,695 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $73,444.15.

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Vinci Compass Investments Stock Down 1.9%

VINP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. 120,393 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,834. The company has a market cap of $672.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.30. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $13.61.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VINP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on VINP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VINP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the second quarter worth $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the third quarter worth $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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