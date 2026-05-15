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Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Fernando Lovisotto Sells 16,908 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
May 15, 2026
Vinci Compass Investments logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Insider selling: Vinci Compass Investments insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 16,908 shares at an average price of $10.56, totaling about $178,548, and the sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.
  • Additional recent sales: Lovisotto also sold multiple blocks of VINP shares over the prior days, continuing a string of insider selling that reduced his ownership by 1.58% after the latest transaction.
  • Company snapshot: VINP shares fell to $10.28 in Friday trading; the company recently missed quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, while still offering a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share for a 6.6% yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than Vinci Compass Investments.

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 16,908 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $178,548.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,056,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,155,605.12. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 14th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,649 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $37,876.62.
  • On Tuesday, May 12th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,310 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $45,341.20.
  • On Monday, May 11th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,477 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $58,549.13.
  • On Friday, May 8th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,161 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $23,468.46.
  • On Thursday, May 7th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,146 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $55,782.64.
  • On Wednesday, May 6th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,992 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $22,031.52.
  • On Tuesday, May 5th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,713 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $29,571.70.
  • On Monday, May 4th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,493 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $37,794.26.
  • On Friday, May 1st, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,937 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $21,248.89.
  • On Thursday, April 30th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,987 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $54,507.91.

Vinci Compass Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VINP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.28. 120,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company's 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.30. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $13.61.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 26.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Vinci Compass Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on VINP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vinci Compass Investments presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vinci Compass Investments

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Vinci Compass Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. R Squared Ltd raised its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 52,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vinci Compass Investments

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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