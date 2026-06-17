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Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Fernando Lovisotto Sells 4,410 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
June 17, 2026
Vinci Compass Investments logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Insider selling continued: Vinci Compass Investments insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,410 shares on June 16 at an average price of $10.04, totaling about $44,276. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, and it followed several other recent insider sales in late May and early June.
  • Stock performance and valuation: VINP shares rose 1.1% to $10.18, trading above average volume. The stock has a market cap of about $666 million and has traded between $9.20 and $13.61 over the past 12 months.
  • Income and analyst outlook: The company recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, implying a 6.7% annualized yield, though the payout ratio is high at 91.89%. Analysts are generally positive, with an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,410 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $44,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,001,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,050,531.96. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 2nd, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,077 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $20,894.62.
  • On Monday, June 1st, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,034 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $50,893.74.
  • On Friday, May 29th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,200 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $42,336.00.
  • On Thursday, May 28th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,079 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $31,097.90.
  • On Wednesday, May 27th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,728 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $27,389.12.
  • On Friday, May 22nd, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,767 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $58,016.02.
  • On Thursday, May 21st, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,429 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $35,215.83.
  • On Wednesday, May 20th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,692 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $48,233.76.
  • On Tuesday, May 19th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,435 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $54,350.00.
  • On Monday, May 18th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,498 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $35,924.46.

Vinci Compass Investments Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of VINP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. 184,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,476. The firm has a market cap of $666.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.29. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56.

Vinci Compass Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Vinci Compass Investments's payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vinci Compass Investments

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the first quarter worth about $3,531,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 12.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the company's stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 16.8% in the first quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,672,173 shares of the company's stock worth $49,291,000 after purchasing an additional 671,448 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd raised its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 6.4% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 52,686 shares of the company's stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 136.1% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,934 shares of the company's stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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