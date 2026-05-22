Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Fernando Lovisotto Sells 4,692 Shares

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $48,233.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,031,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,606,626.44. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,429 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $35,215.83.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,435 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $54,350.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,498 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $35,924.46.

On Friday, May 15th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 7,355 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $75,830.05.

On Thursday, May 14th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,649 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $37,876.62.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 16,908 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $178,548.48.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,310 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $45,341.20.

On Monday, May 11th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,477 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $58,549.13.

On Friday, May 8th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,161 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $23,468.46.

On Thursday, May 7th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,146 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $55,782.64.

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Vinci Compass Investments Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.03. 82,603 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,175. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $656.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 26.75%.The company had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Compass Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. Endure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 12.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 16.8% in the first quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,672,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,291,000 after acquiring an additional 671,448 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd boosted its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 6.4% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 52,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 136.1% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VINP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Vinci Compass Investments currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vinci Compass Investments

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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