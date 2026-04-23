VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 433,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session's volume of 593,093 shares.The stock last traded at $4.2270 and had previously closed at $4.69.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VFS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VinFast Auto has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm's fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that VinFast Auto Ltd. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VinFast Auto

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFS. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VinFast Auto by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,194 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto, founded in 2017 as a subsidiary of Vietnam's Vingroup, specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of electric vehicles and related mobility solutions. Headquartered in Haiphong, Vietnam, the company operates an integrated production complex that houses research and development, manufacturing and assembly facilities. Backed by Vingroup founder Pham Nhat Vuong, VinFast has rapidly expanded its product line from its first electric SUV, the VF e34, launched in late 2021, to a diverse portfolio of battery electric cars and electric scooters.

The company's vehicle lineup includes the VF 8 and VF 9 sport utility vehicles, as well as electric passenger cars tailored for markets in Asia, North America and Europe.

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