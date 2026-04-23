VinFast Auto's (VFS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.50 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital's price target indicates a potential upside of 17.27% from the company's current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VinFast Auto presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.83.

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VinFast Auto Price Performance

VinFast Auto stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. VinFast Auto has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. Analysts forecast that VinFast Auto will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VinFast Auto

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in VinFast Auto by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 72,923 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in VinFast Auto by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in VinFast Auto by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 86,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VinFast Auto by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 42,826 shares during the period.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto, founded in 2017 as a subsidiary of Vietnam's Vingroup, specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of electric vehicles and related mobility solutions. Headquartered in Haiphong, Vietnam, the company operates an integrated production complex that houses research and development, manufacturing and assembly facilities. Backed by Vingroup founder Pham Nhat Vuong, VinFast has rapidly expanded its product line from its first electric SUV, the VF e34, launched in late 2021, to a diverse portfolio of battery electric cars and electric scooters.

The company's vehicle lineup includes the VF 8 and VF 9 sport utility vehicles, as well as electric passenger cars tailored for markets in Asia, North America and Europe.

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