Viomi Technology Highlights FY2025 Revenue Growth, Dividend and Overseas Push at Deutsche Bank Conference

Viomi Technology NASDAQ: VIOT outlined its latest business update at the 30th Deutsche Bank Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference, highlighting full-year 2025 financial results, capital return actions, and its strategy to expand overseas while continuing to develop smart water purification products.

Zafar Aziz, Director and Head of Depositary Receipt Market Solutions at Deutsche Bank, introduced the session. The presentation was delivered by Claire Ji, the company’s investor relations representative, with Sam Yang, Head of Viomi’s Capital and Strategy Department, joining for the Q&A.

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Full-year 2025 results and balance sheet

Ji said Viomi’s “core business remained solid” in 2025, with total revenue of RMB 2.4 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.6%. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 141.6 million, translating to a net profit margin of 5.8%. Diluted earnings per share were RMB 0.67.

Viomi also emphasized its liquidity position. Ji said the company maintained “a healthy, strong cash position,” citing free cash assets of RMB 1.14 billion. She added that total cash assets on the balance sheet were RMB 1.3 billion at the end of 2025, which she equated to about $188 million.

Discussing intra-year dynamics, Ji said fluctuations between the first and second halves of 2025 were “primarily driven by the impact of the government subsidy policies,” with rapid growth in the first half followed by a decline in the second half. Even with that volatility, she said the company’s performance stayed resilient and that gross margin would remain stable “around 25%.”

Segment mix and profitability considerations

Ji broke Viomi’s revenue into three segments:

Home water systems: about 70% of revenue

Consumables: about 10% of revenue

Home appliances and others: about 20% of revenue

She described home water systems as Viomi’s core segment and said the company expects consumables to become a larger revenue contributor over time as water purifier penetration increases, which she said could help lift overall profitability. Under the current revenue structure, Ji said the company’s net profit margin is “around 6%.”

Ji noted that in 2025 Viomi increased its efforts in overseas expansion, which she said contributed to a “slight decline” in net profit compared with the prior year.

Dividends and share repurchases

Viomi also updated investors on shareholder return initiatives. Ji said that on March 25, 2026, the company declared a special cash dividend of $0.066 per ADS, for an aggregate amount of $4.5 million.

On buybacks, she said that by the end of 2025 Viomi had repurchased about 1.03 million ADSs for approximately $2.5 million, which she described as reflecting the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Product development and manufacturing footprint

Ji said Viomi has focused on “smart water purification solutions” and a differentiated approach around “mineral, natural mineral water.” She also cited intellectual property progress, stating the company has filed nearly 2,000 global patent applications, including nearly 700 inventions spanning 14 countries and regions. Ji highlighted technology capabilities including “AI-driven water quality algorithm, precision mineral control, and intelligent self-cleaning.”

Viomi’s product offering includes three main lines, Ji said: whole-home water filtration systems, under-sink reverse osmosis (RO) products, and countertop products. Under-sink RO products currently account for the largest share of revenue, according to the presentation.

Ji also recapped new products launched in 2025, including the Kunlun 4 Pro in China, the Master M1 on Amazon in the U.S., a compact countertop model called Inno tailored for Southeast Asia featuring mineralization and cooling functions, and the Leader Series for whole-house filtration integrating filtration, softening, and mineralization.

On manufacturing, Ji said Viomi’s water purifier “gigafactory” is located in Foshan, Guangdong, with 80% of core components manufactured in-house. She described it as one of the industry’s most integrated and highly automated production lines and said the company began full operations of overseas premium product lines integrating modular functions such as instant heating and cooling and ice making, aimed at meeting demand in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Overseas momentum and strategic priorities

Ji said the company made “remarkable progress” in overseas expansion during 2025. She cited Black Friday performance in the U.S., where the Vortex series ranked fourth in the under-sink RO tankless segment on Amazon and 19th in sales volume among the overall water purifier category. In Southeast Asia, she said Viomi held an online new product launch in Malaysia attended by brand ambassador Shila Amzah.

Looking ahead, Ji said Viomi is targeting breakthroughs in four areas: deepening its presence in core overseas markets such as North America and Southeast Asia with more localized products; strengthening the domestic positioning of the Kunlun series around an “alkaline mineral” health concept; expanding collaborations with global strategic partners; and leveraging the scale effects of its gigafactory to improve scale and efficiency.

About Viomi Technology NASDAQ: VIOT

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. NASDAQ: VIOT is a China-based provider of smart home appliances and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. The company develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of connected home products, including water purifiers, water dispensers, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens, air conditioners and kitchen appliances. By integrating hardware design with proprietary software and cloud-based services, Viomi delivers automated control, remote monitoring and data analytics to enhance user convenience, energy efficiency and home safety.

At the core of Viomi's offerings is its open IoT platform, which supports device interconnectivity and cross-brand compatibility.

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