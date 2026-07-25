Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Raised to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vipshop from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $18.50 target price on Vipshop and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Vipshop from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.68.

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Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Vipshop by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,891,105 shares of the technology company's stock worth $334,184,000 after acquiring an additional 483,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vipshop by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,864,626 shares of the technology company's stock worth $298,335,000 after buying an additional 148,970 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 10,814,948 shares of the technology company's stock worth $191,316,000 after buying an additional 1,227,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,148,017 shares of the technology company's stock worth $179,518,000 after buying an additional 149,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,616,834 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $152,493,000 after acquiring an additional 149,268 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited NYSE: VIPS is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

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