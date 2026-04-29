Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Vir Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $55.4890 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts: Sign Up

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 638.88%.The firm had revenue of $64.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology's revenue for the quarter was up 417.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vir Biotechnology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company's 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VIR

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brent Sabatini sold 7,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $70,324.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 61,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $564,546.24. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 42,377 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $413,175.75. Following the sale, the director owned 1,144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,157,812.25. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,218. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,820 shares of the company's stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 27,755 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company's stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell‐based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.

The company's pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID‐19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vir Biotechnology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vir Biotechnology wasn't on the list.

While Vir Biotechnology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here