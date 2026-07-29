Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Vir Biotechnology to announce earnings of $0.3336 per share and revenue of $135.8820 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of ($0.03) million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.49 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 638.88%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vir Biotechnology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The firm's 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,078,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,837,829.55. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $200,491.20. This represents a 13.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,579 shares of company stock worth $254,922. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,949 shares of the company's stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,750 shares of the company's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 206,222 shares of the company's stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell‐based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.

The company's pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID‐19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

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