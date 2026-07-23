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Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Virginia National Bankshares logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Virginia National Bankshares reported quarterly earnings of $1.65 per share on revenue of $19.78 million, with a net margin of 24.15% and return on equity of 11.15%.
  • The stock traded slightly lower after the report, finishing at $44.30 on Thursday, with volume just below its average and a market cap of about $240.11 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains cautious, as Weiss Ratings reiterated a hold rating and the stock’s overall analyst consensus is also Hold.
  • Five stocks we like better than Virginia National Bankshares.

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.78 million during the quarter.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of VABK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.30. 7,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,024. The company has a market capitalization of $240.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.45. Virginia National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The business's 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Virginia National Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virginia National Bankshares presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on VABK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,239 shares of the company's stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Virginia National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Virginia National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virginia National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Virginia National Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Virginia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Virginia National Bank, the company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services across its regional footprint.

Its product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit offerings. On the lending side, Virginia National Bank provides commercial loans, business lines of credit, residential and commercial real estate mortgages, construction financing and consumer installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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