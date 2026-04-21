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Virtual Reality Stocks To Consider - April 21st

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
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Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags three Virtual Reality stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Meta Platforms (META), zSpace (ZSPC), and The Glimpse Group (VRAR).
  • Meta Platforms is the largest VR exposure here via its Reality Labs segment (headsets and wearables), and recent news—like an extended AI pact with Broadcom—has helped lift its shares toward the $400 level.
  • Smaller names fill niche VR markets: zSpace provides AR/VR hardware and learning software for K‑12 and workforce education, while The Glimpse Group offers enterprise VR/AR platforms for 3D modeling, healthcare, and social/behavioral health applications.
  • Five stocks we like better than Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms, zSpace, and The Glimpse Group are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Virtual reality stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves developing, manufacturing, or providing software, content, platforms, or services for virtual reality (VR) systems and related hardware (headsets, controllers, sensors) and ecosystems. Investors treating a stock as a VR play typically assess factors like market adoption, hardware refresh cycles, content libraries, competition from augmented reality and mixed reality, and high technological and execution risk when valuing potential growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

zSpace (ZSPC)

zSpace Technologies, Inc. is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZSPC

The Glimpse Group (VRAR)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRAR

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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